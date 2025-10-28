Bigg Boss 19| Baseer Ali on the truth of his relationship with Nehal Chudasama: She knew I am emotionally unavailable

The eviction of Baseer Ali from the Bigg Boss 19 house the gone weekend left the fans of the show shocked. What was also exciting his fans was his budding relationship with Nehal Chudasama, who also got evicted with him. While the audience saw a spark between them, Baseer Ali reveals to us whether it was real or just for the show.
Talking about his equation with Nehal Chudasama, Baseer shares, “Nehal and I were struggling with our friendship in the first place. I was quite happy with the space we were getting, me, Farhana (Bhatt) and Nehal. We had this trio thing where we used to flirt with each other and have fun. Everybody would make me a couple with Farhana, sometimes then sometimes with Nehal.”
The actor confesses that he was linked with every girl in the house. “Main kisi ke saath bhi hota to to Shehbaaz (Badesha) peeche se aake gaane gaana shuru kar deta tha. They started teasing me with Malti (Chahar), Neelam (Giri), and with any walking female in the house. I said something about Kunickas's (Sadanand) ji outfit the other day and Uorfi (Javed) said, ‘you stay away from Kunicka ji’. Man, she is older than my mom. So, they tried to pair me up with anybody and everybody, but I am okay with it because it's a fun space, I take it as a joke.”
Check out the full interview with Baseer Ali here:
However, the situation with Neha wasn't the same. He says, “But with Nehal, Farhana came and told me that Nehal has feelings for me. I confronted Nehal about it, and she said, ‘yes, it is what it is’. So, mujhe national television pe kisi ladki ko ye feel nahi karana tha ki it doesn't matter to me or I am heartless. She knew I was not emotionally available. She is the same person who said I am emotionally immature, my emotional maturity is zero. So if you can fall for somebody who is not emotionally mature, then the joke is on who?”
He clarifies that they are just friends and there is nothing more happening. “Nehal aur main sirf dost hi the. Wo ek comfort zone develop ho gaya tha show pe because she was hated by a lot of people and she fell sick in the last few days. I was there for her as a friend, taking care of her. Whenever you saw her lying on my lap, it was her in fever at 102-103 degrees. She was unable to eat food, she was not able to sleep inside the house in the AC. So, I was doing my diligence as a friend. I was taking care of her, comforting her and giving her food and ORS. Usko love angle banake jo tamasha kiya hai, mujhe bahut fuddu laga wo ,” he ends.