Bigg Boss 19| Baseer Ali on the truth of his relationship with Nehal Chudasama: She knew I am emotionally unavailable

The eviction of Baseer Ali from the Bigg Boss 19 house the gone weekend left the fans of the show shocked. What was also exciting his fans was his budding relationship with Nehal Chudasama, who also got evicted with him. While the audience saw a spark between them, Baseer Ali reveals to us whether it was real or just for the show. Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama

Talking about his equation with Nehal Chudasama, Baseer shares, “Nehal and I were struggling with our friendship in the first place. I was quite happy with the space we were getting, me, Farhana (Bhatt) and Nehal. We had this trio thing where we used to flirt with each other and have fun. Everybody would make me a couple with Farhana, sometimes then sometimes with Nehal.”

The actor confesses that he was linked with every girl in the house. “Main kisi ke saath bhi hota to to Shehbaaz (Badesha) peeche se aake gaane gaana shuru kar deta tha. They started teasing me with Malti (Chahar), Neelam (Giri), and with any walking female in the house. I said something about Kunickas's (Sadanand) ji outfit the other day and Uorfi (Javed) said, ‘you stay away from Kunicka ji’. Man, she is older than my mom. So, they tried to pair me up with anybody and everybody, but I am okay with it because it's a fun space, I take it as a joke.”