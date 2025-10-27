Baseer Ali says he expected to reach Bigg Boss 19 finale: ‘It was clear that they were never going to let me win’

Contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 last weekend, a move that shocked many viewers. Baseer has now reacted to his elimination and said that he expected to reach the finale and be in the top 5 contestants. He also shared that he was disappointed with everyone on the show. (Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama stands by Farrhana Bhatt even after eviction, says, ‘bura chahna meri fitraat hi nahi hai’) Bigg Boss 19's Baseer Ali has commented on his eviction from the show.

What Baseer shared

In an AMA session posted on the Instagram Stories of Colors TV, when Baseer was asked to talk about his overall journey on the show, he said, “Sure (smiles). I was expecting myself to atleast land up in the finale… Top 5, Top 6. It was clear that they were never going to let me win, lift that trophy.”

He added, “Because I was a bit too much for the show. My honesty, my aura, my personality was maybe a bit too much compared to the other contestants this season.”

When asked who supported him the most, Baseer said none, and when quizzed if there was anyone who disappointed him the most, he said, ‘All.’ He also shared his love for the fans who supported him and asked them not to be disheartened with his eviction.

About the eviction

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from the reality show. Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal and Baseer were in the danger zone. Gaurav and Pranit survived, but the others exited the show. The eviction left Salman also shocked as he said, “I am quite shocked myself. But on the basis of the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house.”

Before leaving the house, Baseer and singer Amaal Malik also shared a warm hug. The episode marked the season's second double elimination. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and goes on air on the small screen on Colors TV.