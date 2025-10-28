Bigg Boss 19| Baseer Ali BASHES Malti Chahar for questioning his sexuality: She should be ashamed of herself

Expressing his anger over Malti, Baseer says, “It's so shameful coming from a person like Malti, because her brother is representing India in the cricket team. He is such a big name, she is coming from the same family and she should be ashamed of herself to tag another human being.”

Admitting that his casanova image was propagated in the house, with his name being linked with every girl, Baseer was aghast to know when Malti had a discussion over his sexuality. “Ab ladkiyan khatam ho gayi to ladkon ke saath bhi ise tag kar do, just because I wore a pink swimming costume. Just because I do funny things, it doesn't mean my sexuality is to be questioned,” he says.

This gone weekend, Bigg Boss 19 house witnessed the shocking double eviction of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama . After his exit, Baseer Ali got in a conversation with us and lashed out at co-contestant Malti Chahar who questioned his sexuality in a conversation with Amaal Mallik .

He adds, “If she is such a ballsy human being, why the f*** didn't she come and speak to me about it? Why the hell did she not come and ask the same question to me? Why did she have to go to another boy and sit in a corner, and like a little scooby she had to ask him, ‘what do you think about Baseer’s sexuality?' You could have asked me, but you don't have the b**** to ask me.”

Baseer also points out Malti's double standards, saying, “Then you see me with another girl and you are calling her my girlfriend. Malti only called Nehal my girlfriend, I corrected her saying we are still friends. Am I playing on both sides? What the f*** is your problem? Why are you even questioning these things.”

The evicted contestant also expresses his displeasure on the team for not raising the issue. “I am very upset because Bigg Boss ne is issue ko uthaya bhi nahi. I didn't even known about it until I came out of the house. If I would have known that this human being is being so cheap, I would have addressed the situation and put her in her place. She has no idea of Bigg Boss or how to play the game, or be in that house. Usko kuch bhi pucho, kuch bhi jawab deti thi. She is the dumbest contestant I have seen in the history of Bigg Boss so far.,” he ends.