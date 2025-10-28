Bigg Boss 19| Nehal Chudasama EXPOSES Tanya Mittal: She is manipulating Neelam and other housemates

When asked if that was actually the case or just made it out to be, Nehal Chudasama says, “It was not all about Tanya. I had a deep friendship with Farhana (Bhatt), deep clashes with Zeishan Quadri, I had a thing with Tanya, good friendships building with Gaurav (Khanna), Abhishek (Bajaj) and group. So, it was about all of that, and not always about Tanya. Maybe it was portrayed that way.”

Nehal Chudasama got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house this gone weekend. Prior to her elimination, for a the last few weeks, her game was called out to be revolving all around co-contestant Tanya Mittal . As she talks to us, she clarifies about it.

But what was it about Tanya that irked her the most? “Before going to the secret room, I had figured that person out that she is a level 100 narcissist, and I mentioned this on the show too. I don't like narcissists because they manipulate everyone, like the way she manipulated Neelam (Giri) and other people in the house too. Then she would pretend to be this achhai ki murat, which she is not, and it got confirmed when I saw her from the secret room,” she replies.

Nehal goes on to refer to the incident when Tanya urged Neelam to take a stand against Zeeshan, calling the whole scenario “narcissism at its peak” from Tanya's side. “There were a lot of things I pointed out about Tanya in the second or third week itself, but they were never brought to attention. I discussed these things with the housemates too. That's why every time they would open a new story about Tanya, I would say, ‘I told you’. I wondered why the makers were seeing these things this late, or maybe they didn't want to open her cards that soon. Maybe they wanted her to give her 100% potential of the delusional women she is. So, I would console myself,” she ends.