Bigg Boss 19 | Zeishan Quadri calls Tanya Mittal "Fake": Usko pata tha kab bechari act karna hai

After his eviction from Bigg Boss 19, actor-writer Zeishan Quadri opened up about his equation with Tanya Mittal, calling her "fake" and exposing what he believes was her well-planned game inside the house. In a chat with HTCity, Zeishan didn't hold back as he decoded Tanya's behaviour, alliances, and manipulation tactics during their time together, while also praising her for taking care of him when he was sick in the BB house.

Zeishan further called Tanya "self-obsessed," recalling, "Woh itni self-obsessed hai ki main nominate hua usse usko koi matlab nahi hai, usko saree mein swimming pool mein phenk diya, woh uske liye ro rahi hai. Uske liye sab uske bare mein hai."

Summing up, Zeishan said, "Tanya ke dimag mein show ka naam Bigg Boss 19 nahi, Tanya ka show hona chahiye." While Zeishan acknowledged that Tanya had been caring towards him, he also pinpointed how she had studied the game enough to know how to behave to be noticed. Recalling an incident, he shared, “When I had a 103-degree fever, that girl and Shehbaz took care of me and attended to me. I had a personal mentor-mentee bond with her, and many times, I would tease her. Another incident, that happened was when, we had less ration, and I asked Tanya to make chheni roti for me. While I tried telling her a different way to make it, she corrected me with the right procedure, which only proves my point that she is acting to be innocent and that she doesn't know basic things. She is very smart."

Talking about his own stance in the house, Zeishan said he preferred being straightforward, even if it made him unpopular. "I can't play fake. If I once would have been shown what these people, who were acting to be my friends or for whom I was taking a stand, spoke behind my back, I would have shown them who the real Zeishan Quadri is.