‘Before their wedding, Virat Kohli would come to Anushka Sharma’s house…’: Reveals neighbour Vivek Agnihotri

While some celebrity couples believe in hiding their romance from the media, others openly wear their heart on their sleeve acknowledging it publicly. Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma fall in both these categories. Initially, they kept their relationship private. However, later on, they confirmed that they are in love. In 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Italy, Virat and Anushka tied the knot. Well, did you know the kids in the street near Anushka’s house used to go gaga every time Virat visited her before they got married? 7 years after Virat and Anushka’s wedding, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has now spilled the beans about their romance. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's old photo

During his recent appearance on The Raunac Podcast, Vivek Agnihotri revealed he was Anushka Sharma’s neighbour. The filmmaker shared, “Anushka Sharma was my neighbour back then. We lived in the same society, we moved out and they must have too… but her father is still a great friend of mine.” He went on to add, “Much before their wedding, Virat would often come to her house, to meet her. Children in our street used to go crazy. They would run behind his car in fondness. That is the only memory I have of him. I have never met him personally. Also, I am not too much into cricket, I never find time between my work. I have been busy.”

Seven years later, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are busy enjoying their happily ever after in London. Just recently, they were snapped in the streets, interacting with fans. After their fairytale wedding in Italy, where the groom donned a custom Sabyasachi ivory raw silk sherwani and the blushing bride was a vision in her pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga with floral motifs, the happy couple welcomed their first child into the world in January 2021. They were blessed with a daughter, who they named Vamika. In February 2024, Anushka and Virat announced the birth of their second child, son Akaay.