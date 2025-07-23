Benedict Cumberbatch recalls ‘horrific’ diet while shooting for Dr. Strange in MCU films: ‘I could feed a family'

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is no stranger to extreme physical transformations. While promoting his upcoming film The Roses on the Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast, the 49-year-old actor candidly discussed the challenges of maintaining the rigorous diet and fitness routine required for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the broader environmental cost of working in Hollywood. Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange

“For me, the exercise is great. And the end result is that you feel strong and you feel confident — you hold yourself better. You have stamina through the exercise and the food that makes you last through the gig,” Benedict said.

However, he admitted that the nutritional demands of such roles take a toll. “But it is horrific. I don't like it personally. I think it's horrific eating beyond your appetite. Again, going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability — it's just like, what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I'm eating,” he said.

Describing his diet during Marvel productions, Benedict revealed, “Five meals per day, plus a couple of boiled eggs between those five meals, or some kind of high protein snack, cheese and crackers or almond butter and crackers — crackers, lots of crackers.”

Despite his discomfort with the diet, he acknowledged the overall experience had its upsides. “It’s great fun. I love it. I love body transformation in my job,” he said. “On Marvel, it's a big sand pit. So they've got resources. You have someone who can prescribe you what you're eating, and they can cook [for] you. We had a fantastic chef on the last Doctor Strange film,” he added.

But the conversation took a more critical turn when he addressed the film industry’s environmental footprint. “It’s a grossly wasteful industry,” Benedict said.

“You may think about set builds that aren't recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy — the amount of wattage you need to sort of create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment, it's a lot of energy,” added the Imitation Game actor.

He emphasised his commitment to sustainable practices on set, especially when working behind the scenes. “It is a systemic thing, but as a producer, I'm really hot on that,” he explained. “I try to push the green initiative, the green handshake into every agreement I can, whether it's just a gentlemanly discussion about, 'Can we not have any single-use plastic? Really, I think we're beyond that.' [Or] if people have water bottles now, they can bring in.... You don't have to give the crew plastic bottles,” he added.