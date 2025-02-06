Beyonce's stoic bodyguard cracks a rare smile during her Grammy moment & it's got fans swooning; ‘fanfic writes itself’

If you’re a Beyonce fan, you already know that wherever Queen Bey goes, her trusty bodyguard Julius de Boer isn’t far behind. While most people might focus on the star herself, Julius has become an icon in his own right — after all, he’s been Beyonce's bodyguard for over 15 years, and his presence is pretty much as synonymous with hers. Whether it’s a glamorous red carpet or a major family event, Julius is there, standing tall, observant, and keeping our Queen safe. But recently, it was his moment that stole the show, and now the internet is buzzing about it. You may not have known Julius by name, but you’ve probably seen him at every major event Beyonce attends, keeping a cool, calm, and collected demeanour — no smiles, no fuss. He’s the silent protector, the unsung hero who always makes sure Bey and the family are safe. But let’s just say this: Julius might be hard to impress… unless, of course, Beyonce unexpectedly wins Album of the Year at the Grammys. Beyonce's stoic bodyguard Julius de Boer

In newly surfaced footage from the night of Beyonce's epic win for Cowboy Carter, Julius' reaction was caught on camera. When the Recording Academy announced her win, Julius jumped up from his usual position behind the Carters’ table, getting ready to follow Bey to the stage. But here’s the kicker: As he stood there, observing the elated crowd, he did the unthinkable — he smiled. And not just a tiny smirk; he was beaming, just for a moment, before quickly catching himself. And the internet practically lost its mind.

“The fanfic practically writes itself 😂,” said one excited fan on Threads. Another chimed in, “Oh he was fighting for his life but we seent it! 😌😁,” clearly feeling the vibes of Julius's rare show of emotion. One fan even joked, “Baby if my bodyguard looked like Julius, my song would be about me and him lol,” and honestly, who could blame them? It also seems Julius’s rare smile left many hearts warm and fuzzy, with one fan commenting, “I’m sure it’s happened before, but I’ve NEVER seen him smile. It warmed my heart. 💙” Others agreed, saying, “Caught that too. He tried so hard but we got a little slip. He was excited/proud too.” You’ve got to admit, seeing Julius, who’s usually the epitome of stoic strength, show a little emotion was a moment for the ages.

For the record, Julius isn’t just Beyonce’s bodyguard. He’s also the CEO and founder of his own security firm, DeBoer Security Global, with offices in NYC, London and Dubai. So yeah, Julius is basically the Beyonce of the security world. In the end, it was a sweet, fleeting moment that gave fans a peek into just how much Julius cares about his superstar client.