    Beyond the boundary: Abhishek Sharma’s masterclass in style

    Cricketer Abhishek Sharma redefines casual fashion with sharp tailoring and oversized silhouettes

    Updated on: Jan 11, 2026 6:35 PM IST
    By S Farah Rizvi
    From the cricket pitch to perfecting his fashion game, Abhishek Sharma is quickly getting to be tagged as India’s style icon. Seen seamlessly blending traditional ethnic wear with high-street appearances, he proves that his versatility extends far beyond a game of cricket.

    Cricketer Abhishek Sharma
    Cricketer Abhishek Sharma

    ​The Desi Munda shot

    ​This ensemble radiates elegance, featuring a Chikankari and pintuck kurta set that seamlessly bridges heritage craftsmanship with a modern aesthetic. The mint green kurta is adorned with delicate silver nalki embroidery and paired with refined silk trousers and a coordinating stole. To finish, Abhishek opts for dark brown leather slip-ons and dark-framed clear glasses, injecting a contemporary edge into the traditional silhouette.

    ​Bandhgala with a twist

    ​Exuding regal charm, Sharma dons an embroidered open Bandhgala—a Jodhpuri set in a pristine off-white hue. This Indo-Western fusion features a mandarin collar and a waistcoat layered with intricate thread and pearl work. The monochromatic palette offers a sense of “quiet luxury,” allowing the tactile embroidery and decorative lapel pin to take centre stage.

    ​It’s Noir suit

    ​Sophistication meets precision in this classic formal attire. A sharply tailored black suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and matching tie, creates a timeless profile. Known for bringing confidence and flair to every appearance, the young cricketer updates the look with black formal loafers. Whether for a sangeet or a modern stag party, this ensemble remains a definitive game-changer.

    ​Minimalist edge and done

    ​Abhishek proves that casual doesn’t mean careless by incorporating sharp tailoring and structured, oversized silhouettes. This monochrome fit features a black full-sleeved shirt tucked into grey relaxed-fit denim. He elevates the look with sleek black sneakers and curated hardware, including a statement watch and stacked bracelets, resulting in a dapper, streetwear-inspired finish.

    ​Oversized blueprint

    ​Blending vintage athleticism with modern minimalism, Abhishek champions the comfort-first trend. He wears a light blue, oversized button-down—complete with subtle logo detailing—paired with dark, structured trousers. By embracing street-smart elements and relaxed proportions, he has become a blueprint for young fans looking to master the effortless, off-duty athlete aesthetic.

