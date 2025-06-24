Bhagya Lakshmi actor Aishwarya Khare: TV isn't dead yet, it needs a little modification

After a successful run of 4 years, daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi recently went off-air. Reflecting on her journey, Aishwarya Khare who played the role of Lakshmi tells us, “Being a an actor you get to play various roles. With this show, I got to play something which was different from what I've been doing throughout my life and it was really fun.” Aishwarya Khare

She further adds, how it was more than just a character for her as she says: "I loved how resilient and selfless Lakshmi, even when there where situations where she should have spoken up. I also realized that I never want to be like Lakshmi."

While there are television which have gone off-air in just few months, Bhagya Lakshmi managed to keep the audience hooked for 4 years. Ask her what she feels worked for in favour of her show, Aishwarya attributes to the core relatability of the character. “I think the relatability — that people around the world related to the character and the challenges that were thrown in her face and how she overcame them. That's one of the prime reasons what kept the show going.”

But while traditional TV dramas continue to have an audience, Aishwarya acknowledges the evolving preferences of newer generations. “I think the audiences have been seeing only these kind of shows like the 'saas bahu dramas' — jo hum bolte hai ki TV par toh yahi chalta hai. But the new audiences, the younger people, are not so drawn to these kinds of shows,” she observes. “I think that's what is missing — a little young, a little fun element in the shows. I still feel, that TV is not dead yet, it is doing great," says Aishwarya, adding, "Makers need to work on their scripts in order to capture the attention of the younger generation — that is the main element missing these days.”

In a time when social media metrics often sway casting decisions, Aishwarya mentions how she prefers to give auditions. “I've always given auditions for my characters and I've always been cast on the basis of them. Even though I have never had to face the issue of being rejected or offered a role based on my social media presence, but many have," shares the 30-year-old actor, adding, how she has been guided to maintain her good follower count on Instagram.

Sharing her thoughts about the same, she says, "I don't know if that's the correct way to go when you're casting someone for an acting role. Sometimes it happens that your face fits the character so well. But I don't think the number of followers should be the basis of casting somebody. If you fit the role, if your face fits the character, then only you should get the role. It's unfair to the others.

Wrapping up, Aishwarya expresses her joy on not being stereotyped but also praises herself for wisely choosing her shows. She says, "I've never been told, ‘You're a TV actor, so we can't cast you.’ I am glad ki woh cheezein, woh bias, ab tak mere takk nahi aaya hai. Can't assure about the future, but would, that I don't have to face." Adding to her chain of thoughts, she says: "I am here to act, medium is not a concern for me. Having said that, I am a TV actor, I have utmost respect for people who work on television. It is because of this TV actor, that I have received appreciation and love from all across."

Having played Lakshmi for four years, Aishwarya is ready for a new chapter. “Now that my journey as Lakshmi has ended, I aim to play something that is more challenging and not on the same lines. This is what has kept me from being stereotyped — that I look for different characters. Even within television, I have consciously kept my choices diverse. I've done negative, positive. Played a kid’s character, and more." Wrapping up she shares, “I haven't signed anything and I'm also not rushing for anything right now. While I'm not planning on taking a break, I'm also not jumping on opportunities."