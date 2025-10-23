Bhai Dooj special | Bobby Deol: Wish I could live closer to my sisters Vijeta and Ajeita, like when we were kids

It’s no secret that love for family runs deep in the Deol household, and festivals often bring emotions to the surface. On Bhai Dooj today, actor Bobby Deol gets sentimental as he reflects on his close bond with siblings, especially his sisters, Vijeta and Ajeita. Bobby with Sunny, Vijeta and Ajeita

“We’re four siblings — my bhaiya Ajay (actor, Sunny Deol), then my sisters Vijeta and Ajeita, and I’m the youngest. We grew up in a joint family, and it was wonderful having everyone around. Every day after school, we’d rush out to play outdoors. Those were such carefree, happy days and I often wish I could relive them,” the 56-year-old tells us.

As the youngest, Bobby was undoubtedly the most indulged. “I definitely got my fair share of pampering,” he admits, adding, “We had our share of fights too, like all siblings do, but we were always protective of each other. Especially in school, my sisters often helped me with my homework. I always had the advantage of being looked after by them.”

The actor continues, “Now that we’re all grown up and live in different parts of the world, I’ve come to realise how precious that bond truly is, but we’re closer than ever. We’d do anything for each other, we care deeply and are always there for one another no matter the distance.”

He wistfully adds that he wishes the physical gap between him and his sisters could be bridged. However, he’s grateful that despite the distance, their bond remains close-knit.

“I wish I could live closer to my sisters, like when we were kids, but that’s life. Thankfully technology keeps us connected; we video call almost every day. Vijeta lives in Delhi, so I get to see her often. Ajeita lives overseas, and we meet whenever she visits Mumbai or when I get the chance to fly down to her,” the actor concludes.