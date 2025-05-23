Bhuvan Bam gives an important update on Dhindora 2: I have put a hold on it for the time being

After creating a name for himself as a content creator, Bhuvan Bam forayed into acting full time with his own written show Dhindora in 2021. The show was well-received and he had hinted several times on a second season being in development. Bhuvan Bam (Photo: Instagram)

Now, Bhuvan Bam shares an update on it with us, as he says, “I have been working on writing Dhindora for a long time, but now I have put a hold on it as comedy gets stale if it takes too long to be made. My first draft is ready but we still don’t have the clarity when will it go on floors. But it’s definitely on the cards.”

Meanwhile, he is busy working on another project, which he doesn’t reveal details about but admits that it is the first time he is working on a project just as an actor. “It is very different to be a part of a project where your involvement is just to act in front of the camera and go home. I always wanted to experience it. I love writing and developing things for my own channel, but that can’t be my ultimate goal. That can be one of the things I take forward with me, but being an actor has been the sole purpose. So, this is a new and exciting experience,” he says.

Bhuvan asserts that this is his “new era” as an actor. “The new era is in terms of the work I am doing. The work that will come in the next few months, will define what I had always wanted to do. It’s a hint to that, I am just waiting for the official announcement to happen,” he ends.