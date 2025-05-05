Bhuvan Bam on undergoing lip surgery: It had started showing on camera

Bhuvan Bam surprised everyone with his new look on social media recently. Ask him about how it happened, and the content creator-actor says, “I was a lazy person, but now I have left that laziness behind. Now that I have crossed 30, I thought it’s high time I focus on my health. It’s now been one-and-a-half years for me doing regular workout and I have completely stopped consuming sugar. That has started showing on my face too.” Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan insists that while he has been lean all his life, during lockdown, working from home resulted in fat getting accumulated in his body. “I gave a look test that required me to go clean shaven, and that’s where I saw how much fat I had on my face. It was a reality check that I needed to change my ways. I have changed my whole lifestyle and the lethargy has gone completely from my body,” says, the Dhindora actor.

Before unveiling his new look, Bhuvan also underwent a surgery about over a month ago. Sharing details, he says, “I had a nasty boil in my mouth which turned into mucocele. It got so big that it started showing on camera as the left side of my lower lip started inflating. I was shooting at the time, so I took a break to get surgery done as it wasn't going away without it and was continuing to grow.” He adds, “The recovery is still in process. Sometimes I feel numbness in the area but khana-peena normal ho gaya hai. It’s not showing on camera anymore.”