Bigg Boss 19’s Amaal Mallik on his Kabir Singh heartbreak: 'The girl I was in a relationship with got married…'

Amaal Mallik is currently making his way through Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, in which he's been able to emerge as one of the foremost contestants, commanding the house. When Amaal Mallik revealed why working on Kabir Singh was like 'heartbreak' for him (Photos: X) Amidst the same, the 35-year-old music director's interview with Siddharth Kannan from a few months back has now resurfaced. The candid chat saw Amaal lay his heart open about the disappointments and setbacks he'd faced in his career, some more defining than the others. One such anecdote was from the time he served as a music director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's very controversial but equally successful 2019 release, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. For context, Amaal had composed one track from the super-hit album, Yeh Aaina, sung by Shreya Ghoshal — work that went on to get him several accolades. But the process of it all, as Amaal recalls it, was nothing less than an ordeal. Add to that his own romantic turmoil which incidentally didn't have the happy ending the film did, and the word 'heartbreak' doesn't really seem all that far fetched.

He said, “The girl who I was in a relationship with at that point of time, three, four months down the line, she got married. After that, I never found that kind of feeling in my heart ever. And then aapke paas aati hai Kabir Singh jaisi picture mein music karne ke liye. In 20 minutes, we had six songs, and from there I got reduced to one song because of extreme level of politics played by everyone on the film.” When Siddharth asked why he kept revisiting Kabir Singh, Amaal expressed, “For me, I think, mere saath, bohot bada, I would say...it was the biggest heartbreak for me in terms of, working on that film. Because I was emotionally also going through a very difficult phase. There was someone that I was with and it didn't culminate into anything beyond that point.”

Speaking of romance, a few days into the Bigg Boss house, he had confessed his feelings for an unnamed woman on camera, promising to get back to her once the show was over. Over time however, inside the house, he seems to have struck up an endearing friendship with co-contestant and spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal, though the equation currently stands undefined.