Bigg Boss 19 | Tanya Mittal loves to plays victim card: Kunicka Sadanand

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunicka Sadanand, who recently exited the show in its 13th week, opened up about her gameplay and experiences inside the house. The actor, who was tagged a ‘flipper’ during the show—a label previously associated with Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13—recalled herself as an “independent player.” Tanya Mittal loves to plays victim card: Kunicka Sadanand

Kunicka clarified that she always played an independent game without aligning with any group. “I was never in any team. I’ve always maintained that I am playing alone. I would sit with different people, but I never belonged to any group. So this ‘flipper’ tag is absolutely unwarranted,” she asserts.

While many appreciated her for taking a stand during tasks and conflicts, some labelled her inconsistent. On this, she explains, she made decisions based on fairness rather than loyalty to individuals.

During her stay in the house, Kunicka had a few heated exchanges with contestants, one being Amaal Mallik. Calling their journey “a shaky ride,” she says, “Amaal is a nice and sensitive boy. Somewhere, he entered the show carrying hurt, baggage, and emotional heaviness. I believe his journey was cathartic. He wasn’t strategizing; he was just letting out what he had been holding inside.”

Many believed Amaal may have used personal life narratives to gain sympathy, but Kunicka feels it stemmed more from emotional turmoil than strategy. During the show, Amaal made several personal revelations, including calling his father a ‘failure’ and making shocking claims about his father’s brother, singer-composer Anu Malik.

Kunicka on Tanya Mittal and the upbringing comment During the show, Kunicka and Tanya Mittal had a heated fight where the actor questioned Tanya’s upbringing. On this, Kunicka explains:

“I did speak about her upbringing, and I admit the word I used was misconstrued. Tanya plays the victim card often. My point was that if she felt hurt by something I said, she could have addressed it with me directly. Instead, she chose to make it into drama, and that drama led to the whole house hounding me like wolves. That was a very bad time for me.”

She adds: “Tanya used that file smartly at the right time. She knew exactly when to open it and how to make an impact with it. It was a strategic move, not emotional—and that’s what worked for her.” Despite their clashes, Kunicka maintains she has “no angst” against Tanya and describes her as emotionally dependent on materialistic things.

“It has been an up-and-down journey with Tanya. I truly don’t have any resentment towards her, but after a point her repetitive, materialistic conversations were very irritating. I’m not someone who values materialistic acquisitions the way she does. I prefer soulful and emotional conversation, something that leads to personal growth, but I never saw that from her.”

She concludes: “My relationship with Tanya was turbulent. She is superficial because she focuses too much on material things. She is like that in real life too, not just for the game. The astrologer also said she uses money as a shield because she felt small growing up. I have no resentment, but it was emotionally taxing to handle.”