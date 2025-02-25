BLACKPINK's solo projects are taking over 2025: A look at Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose's solo releases

BLACKPINK has been ruling the K-pop world since 2016, shattering records and setting trends that have redefined the industry. While the group as a whole is taking a break from activities, they’re far from done! After renewing their contract with YG Entertainment in 2023, the members have been diving headfirst into their individual projects; the spotlight has been shining brighter than ever on each of the girls, especially this year, as they embark on their own solo journeys, proving that even on hiatus, BLACKPINK is anything but quiet. BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose

Jennie

Jennie was the first to break out with solo work, and she’s keeping the momentum going. Her debut single, Mantra, dropped in late 2024, setting the stage for her debut album Ruby. The album, slated for release on March 7, will feature some epic collaborations, including Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Doechii, and Kali Uchis. As fans eagerly await the album, the singer has teased her followers with timely drops of her new music; her second single, Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike, dropped on January 31, 2025, followed by Extra L with Doechii on February 21. And if that wasn’t enough, Jennie is also slated to perform at Coachella this April as a solo artist, marking a huge milestone in her career.

Jisoo

Jisoo took 2023 by storm with her solo debut album Me, which included hits like Flower and All Eyes On Me. But she didn’t stop there. In 2024, Jisoo launched her own label, Blissoo, and dropped Amortage on February 14, 2025. This mini-album is a deep dive into raw, emotional love, with tracks like earthquake, Your Love, TEARS, and Hugs & Kisses. It’s the perfect soundtrack for anyone in search of love’s more gritty, real side.

Lisa

Lisa’s journey has been one of constant reinvention, and 2025 is no exception. Her debut album Alter Ego will be released on February 28 under her own label, Lloud. The album promises to explore five different sides of Lisa’s personality. Fans have already gotten a taste with singles like New Woman with Rosalía, Rockstar, and Born Again with Doja Cat and Raye. With collaborations like these, it’s clear Lisa is not only making solo waves — she’s dominating the scene.

Rose

Rose, who launched her solo career with Rosie in late 2024, has been nothing short of sensational. Her hit single APT. featuring Bruno Mars topped the charts, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, solidifying Rose’s place as a solo superstar. Her next single Number One Girl dropped in November 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting more hits. With Rosie’s success, Rose continues to prove that she’s not just a member of BLACKPINK — she’s a global icon in her own right.

A new era for k-pop solo projects

Solo careers in K-pop were once seen as risky, with agencies fearing that they might fragment group dynamics. But BLACKPINK has shown the world that solo ventures can complement and even strengthen a group’s legacy. Just as BTS demonstrated the power of individual artistry while maintaining their collective bond, BLACKPINK is creating a new blueprint for the future of K-pop. Their solo projects are not just side hustles; they are full-fledged careers, each member carving out their unique space in the music world.

While the world eagerly awaits BLACKPINK’s return as a group in 2025, there’s no denying that their solo endeavours are fueling excitement and creativity. The year 2025 is shaping up to be a year of musical magic, with BLACKPINK leading the charge. And who knows? Their collective energy and individual successes may just make them stronger than ever before.