Bobby Deol opens up about quitting alcohol after overcoming addiction: ‘I just decided that God has…’

Bobby Deol is currently busy enjoying his second innings as an actor. Dharmendra’s younger son began his acting career 30 years ago. But there was a time in between when the actor faced failure, and turned to alcohol as his support system. Bobby has openly spoken about the same, calling alcohol addiction even more addictive than drugs. On the career front, things began to look up with the onset of OTT. Lord Bobby soared to greatness with Class of '83 and Aashram in 2020 before winning hearts opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal (2023). Recently, the actor left us wanting more with his performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood . Meanwhile in personal life, Bobby has overcome his battle with alcohol addiction.

In a recent chat with Bombay Times, when asked if he has given up alcohol, Bobby Deol shared, “Yes, I have, and it has really helped me. Everyone is genetically different, and no one realises how any kind of intoxication can affect you. And some people have those genes where you get addicted to things. I just decided that God has given me a second chance, and I really, really want to do my best. You don't get these kinds of chances in life. The voice has to come from within. I think I'm a better person after I stopped drinking, and I think my relationship has become a hundred times better with everyone I know.”