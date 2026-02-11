Bollywood rallies for Rajpal Yadav: After Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, KRK and others step up

Bollywood has rarely come together like this before. But now, the industry is uniting to support actor Rajpal Yadav, the man whose comic roles and performances have brought laughter to millions. Bollywood rallies for Rajpal Yadav

The 53-year-old actor surrendered at Tihar Jail in a decade-old ₹9 crore cheque-bounce case linked to his 2010 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Following his surrender, several industry members have extended financial and emotional support to ease his burden.

Stars and producers extend a helping hand On Tuesday, actor Sonu Sood was one of the first to come forward to help Rajpal Yadav after the latter shared that he was facing severe financial difficulties and had no one to turn to before surrendering in the ₹9 crore cheque-bounce case.

Taking to X, Sonu announced that he would cast Rajpal in one of his upcoming films and offer him a signing amount to ease his financial strain. He also urged others in the industry to extend their support, reminding them that Rajpal should not have to face this crisis alone.

“Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” Sonu said.