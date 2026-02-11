Bollywood rallies for Rajpal Yadav: After Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, KRK and others step up
Rajpal Yadav is receiving an outpouring of support from colleagues and fans alike after surrendering at Tihar Jail in a cheque-bounce case
Bollywood has rarely come together like this before. But now, the industry is uniting to support actor Rajpal Yadav, the man whose comic roles and performances have brought laughter to millions.
The 53-year-old actor surrendered at Tihar Jail in a decade-old ₹9 crore cheque-bounce case linked to his 2010 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Following his surrender, several industry members have extended financial and emotional support to ease his burden.
Stars and producers extend a helping hand
On Tuesday, actor Sonu Sood was one of the first to come forward to help Rajpal Yadav after the latter shared that he was facing severe financial difficulties and had no one to turn to before surrendering in the ₹9 crore cheque-bounce case.
Taking to X, Sonu announced that he would cast Rajpal in one of his upcoming films and offer him a signing amount to ease his financial strain. He also urged others in the industry to extend their support, reminding them that Rajpal should not have to face this crisis alone.
“Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” Sonu said.
Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav, owner of GemTunes Music, was also among the first to come forward, pledging ₹1.1 crore to help Rajpal. Speaking to IANS, he said, “Rajpal ji has given immeasurable joy to audiences and has been an integral part of Indian cinema. This support is not about money; it is about standing with a fellow human being in his time of need. Our industry is a family, and families hold each other when it matters most.”
Singer Guru Randhawa also extended support, announcing that Rajpal will feature in one of his upcoming music videos. “Let’s all help our senior actor @rajpalofficial sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos,” he wrote on Instagram, crediting Sonu Sood for inspiring the initiative.
Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) promised ₹10 lakh, urging others in the film fraternity to raise ₹5 crore collectively. “Let’s all help him,” KRK posted on X. Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav, president of Jan Shakti Janata Dal and son of Lalu Yadav, announced ₹11 lakh in aid for the actor’s family.
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary also appealed to colleagues for compassion and unity. “It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase,” he wrote on X, pledging to help “in whatever way I can.”
A decade-old case resurfaces
Rajpal's legal troubles date back to 2010, when he borrowed ₹5 crore to fund his directorial debut. The film’s failure led to escalating dues, eventually reaching ₹9 crore with penalties and interest. Multiple cheques issued for repayment were dishonoured, prompting criminal proceedings.
On February 4, the Delhi High Court ordered Rajpal to surrender, citing repeated breaches of undertakings. Despite his offer to pay ₹25 lakh upfront, the court refused to withdraw its order.
Rajpal, who began serving his six-month sentence at Tihar Jail on February 5, will next appear in Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla, releasing on April 10.
