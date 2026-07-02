Bollywood's first half report card: Dhurandhar The Revenge, Bhooth Bangla, Main Vaapas Aaunga and more make it a win-win

The first half of 2026 has delivered a much-needed boost to the film industry, with audiences backing films across genres, languages and budgets. Strong theatrical footfalls, breakout regional successes and the return of comedy have helped restore confidence in the business after a volatile few years. "For the industry, admissions are up by at least 10%, and the box office, our estimate is, would be up by at least 16-17%, if not more," says Kamal Gianchandani, president of the Multiplex Association of India.

What worked

Stills from Main Vaapas Aaunga, Dhurandhar The Revenge and Welcome To The Jungle

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From patriotic dramas and comedies to regional cinema, the year's biggest successes came from varied genres.

Border 2 was the first hit of 2026.

Sunny Deol's Border 2 emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, while Dhurandhar The Revenge became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026 so far.

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{{^usCountry}} Comedy also found favour with audiences. Akshay Kumar's reunion with Priyadarshan in Bhooth Bangla paid off at the box office, while Welcome To The Jungle has continued his winning streak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comedy also found favour with audiences. Akshay Kumar's reunion with Priyadarshan in Bhooth Bangla paid off at the box office, while Welcome To The Jungle has continued his winning streak. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhurandhar The Revenge is the highest Hindi grosser of 2026 till now.

For Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India, the biggest takeaway has been the diversity of successful films: "Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, Bhooth Bangla all did well, but for me the real takeaway is how broad the success has been. The business has come from all kinds of films, across languages and across budgets, not just the big titles."

THE HITS

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Dhurandhar The Revenge — ₹1,108.9 crore

Border 2 — ₹341 crore

Bhooth Bangla — ₹168 crore

Raja Shivaji — ₹105 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga — ₹50 crore (still running)

Welcome To The Jungle — ₹80 crore (in five days of it's release)

One of the biggest surprises of the year has been Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga. Despite a modest opening, strong word of mouth helped the film steadily gain momentum and move towards hit status.

Reflecting on the film's journey, Imtiaz had earlier told us, "It's the audience who has embraced the film. Somewhere, the industry had started saying ki 'Arre kuchh bhi halka phulka de do audience ko, chal jaayega, emotional mat do'. But the people proved this wrong."

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Regional cinema, too, delivered a major success story. Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji became the highest-grossing Marathi film ever, highlighting the growing strength of regional industries. “The idea that even in the Marathi industry, these kind of figures that we are seeing… is just a beginning. We hope that more and more films come and break this record and make newer records because unless records are broken commercially, the industry doesn’t stand,” says Deshmukh.

What didn't

Yet, not every well-reviewed film translated into ticket sales. Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil, Anurag Kashyap's Bandar and Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata failed to generate the expected box-office momentum despite positive reviews and strong subjects.

THE MISSES

O’Romeo — ₹60 crore

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Chand Mera Dil — ₹28 crore

Assi — ₹10 crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata — ₹6.6 crore

Ek Din — ₹3.7 crore

AVERAGE PERFORMERS

Cocktail 2 — ₹83 crore (still running)

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai — ₹50 crore

Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do — ₹48 crore

Mardaani 3 — ₹50 crore

Trade analyst Atul Mohan believes financial discipline is becoming just as important as content in determining a film's fate. "The first half has been so far, so good. Like Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, actors need to shoulder the responsibility of a film by reducing upfront fees and opting for backend profits," he says.

The message from the first half of 2026 is clear: audiences are showing up for good stories, regardless of genre or budget. But they are also more selective than ever, making strong content and positive word of mouth Bollywood's safest bets.

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