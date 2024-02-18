Boman Irani pens a letter to his 25-year-old self: I would tell him the same thing I tell myself even today

"I’ll look at him and say ‘My God, you don’t look a day older than 25 and neither do I.’ [laughs] That was just a joke! Boman Irani shared what he would tell his 25-year-old self.

It might seem that I have some regrets in life, but that’s not the case. Rather, if I was to advise myself as a 25 year old, I would tell him more or less the same thing that I’m saying to myself even today.

Fame is tricky, it can be very short lived. Talent can be used well, but more than anything else, build a reputation. And I’m going to use a cheap word here - build a brand. What’s my brand? Is it just my talent? No, because people who have loads of talent or attitude or are wrecking balls aren’t always welcome. They will only be welcome to the selling seats or selling anything else. Once that is out of the equation, what happens to my talent is of no use to me. So I would tell a 25 year old - please be cognizant of that.

Secondly, what are my features as a brand? Look at inanimate objects. What they represent doesn’t matter. I know I’m an actor with a limited amount of talent. But I also know that people sign me because of a certain reputation, because I don’t come with problems, demands or airs. I will come with a certain amount of humility. To put it in a nutshell - humility, reputation, trumps over talent alone. So don’t show off that you’re talented. Talent is God given, the rest of it is what I make of it."