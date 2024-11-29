Boney M: A DJ in India is doing a Bollywood version of our song Sunny

“We have been to India so many times and we plan to return in February next year and travel to 10-12 cities for shows to mark the 50th Boney M anniversary tour. What I like about the country is that the Boney M music feels like part of the culture,” says Maizie Williams, a member of the iconic band Boney M. Boney M(Photo: Instagram)

The R&B, reggae, funk and disco music group, founded in 1974, is known for their cult classics Daddy Cool, Sunny, Rivers of Babylon and Brown Girl In The Ring, among others. Talking about the strong connect the band feels with India, Williams says, “We like Indian musical classic sounds and melodies. We are also very fond of Bollywood music. In fact, I am speaking to a DJ currently in India about doing a Bollywood version of our song Sunny.”

Boney M at the Cherry Blossom Music Festival in Shillong (Meghalaya)

So is working in a Bollywood film also on the cards? “Definitely! I like AR Rahman and love the track Aaruyire that he did with Nicole Scherzinger (American singer-songwriter),” says Williams, who was accompanied by band members Liz Mitchell, Marcia Barrett and Reggie Tsiboe at the recently concluded Cherry Blossom Music Festival in Shillong (Meghalaya).

Meanwhile, as a five-decade-old band comprising three female musicians, how have they adapted to the changing times and taken to today’s music scene, which is all about streaming and social media? “It is always harder for women to shine and even in Boney M, the male member has always stood out, more than the three women musicians. But yes, we strongly believe in moving with the times. It’s great that everything moves faster today and thanks to social media, music reaches much more people and fans. I also like how today’s music has samples from back in the day. The digital boom makes it much easier to produce and market your music,” Williams ends.