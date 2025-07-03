Fans can't stop comparing Brad Pitt's F1 to Saif Ali Khan's Ta Ra Rum Pum and the comment threads are HILARIOUS!

The press tour for Brad Pitt's F1, now in theatres, was grand enough to have most thinking it was some sort of camouflage for an at best, mid film. Thankfully, that wasn't the case. F1 has been zooming into the hearts of critics and audience alike, the grandeur of it's press tour befitting the dramatic arc the plot itself follows. Brad Pitt in a promotional still from F1 (2025); Saif Ali Khan in a promotional still from Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007)(Photos: X)

There may be recurring chatter about the film reaching its critical potential simply for how unexplored the space of Formula One racing in cinema is, of course coupled with all the opinions regarding Brad being labelled an 'abuser' in relation to ex-wife and actor Angelina Jolie and their six kids. But, from the cinematic perspective, a good film is a good film.

That being said, the world may be experiencing F1 in theatres now, but the Indian audience, as per their own admission, has already been there, done that back in 2007. Our 'Brad' was Saif Ali Khan and our 'F1' was Siddharth Anand's Ta Ra Rum Pum! Now if you think this is an asinine comparison, a few edits in you're going to be buying into the conspiracy theory. Check it out for yourself!

Now just to put things in perspective, the actual plots of both the films are wildly different. F1 features Brad as fallen Formula One driver Sonny Hayes who finds himself back in the world of racing after a struggling F1 team loops him in. Also starring in F1 is Damson Idris as Joshua Pearce, the hotshot rookie on the new team. Javier Bardem and Simone Ashley co-star with a cameo from Lewis Hamilton.

Ta Ra Rum Pum on the other hand, features Saif Ali Khan as RV, an up-and-coming car racer who hits rock bottom after meeting with an accident. The film follows his redemption arc as his family supports him back to his glory. Rani Mukerji co-stars.

No reason we can't watch both! F1 is currently running in theatres while Ta Ra Rum Pum can be streamed on OTT.