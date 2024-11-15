Bradley Cooper's public resurgence at Louis Vuitton's NYC store opening garners mixed reactions: 'Homeless!'

As the years go by, A-list actors restricting their public appearances, making their presence all the more exclusive, has become the rule of thumb. For obvious reasons, Bradley Cooper fits the bill. The Maestro actor, whose last silver screen outing per se this year, was the animated fantasy film IF, marked his presence at the star spangled Louis Vuitton store opening in New York City. The five-story flagship store threw open its luxe gates on Thursday, November 14 on East 57th Street with many other eminent names like Cynthia Erivo, Martha Stewart, Jennifer Connelly and Nina Dobrev also marking their presence. Bradley Cooper's latest public appearance has the internet...confused

As it goes, most of the celebrity ensembles were put under the scanner with some passing the vibe check and others floundering. Bradley however, somewhat straddled the line between the two. Confused? Let us explain. Bradley turned out in a rugged salt and pepper beard, a good fit for him. The all-black oversized button down coat and ill-fitted trousers however, has left people confused about the vibe Bradley was trying to channel.

Lost for words for once, many reactions from the internet have dubbed Bradley's look, as "homeless". Comments echoing exactly this, or sentiments adjacent to it, read: "Bradley cooper arrives showing like homeless", "He looks rough", "Why does he look like that?", "He’s starting to resemble Jake Gyllenhaal after not showering for a week", "Damn! He’s looked so exhausted! No more looking from hangover films. Damn it! He is about on retirement stipends!" and "This is so not the brand for him".

This will be a good moment to throw it back to January of this year, where the actor attended the Louis Vuitton Autumn/Winter 2024 show. Gallic was his vibe as he looked suave and extremely well put together in flared trousers and a buttoned midi coat. When compared with his most recent outing, he for sure looks like a completely different person.

Bradley Cooper at Louis Vuitton's Autumn/Winter 2024 show earlier this year in January

What's your take on Bradley's look?