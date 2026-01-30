Bridgerton S4 First Reviews: Fans love the ‘chemistry, passion, music’ yet cannot help comparing it to Heated Rivalry

On social media, fans have been quick to share their reactions. One post on X called the season a complete return to form: “This is a MASTERPIECE. Every plot leads to the main couple or a future season, the tension, the chemistry, the passion, the music — Bridgerton is really BACK.”

While Season 3's newlyweds, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) tend to their baby, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), and Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli) return from Scotland. Lady Violet, as always, tries to keep the family together, though Benedict’s absence looms large.

The season opens on familiar yet fresh territory. The Bridgerton household is abuzz with preparations as Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) readies for the family’s reunion. The opening sequence shows the family back together — except for one notable absence: Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the central figure of Season 4.

If there’s one show that continues to captivate audiences year after year, it’s Bridgerton . The hit period drama has now returned for its fourth season, and the first reviews are already pouring in, revealing a mix of delight, nostalgia, and inevitable comparison.

Another fan praised the renewed focus on romance: “This season really just saved Bridgerton since S3 had 0 chemistry between Colin & Penelope. S4 said, ‘We’re focusing purely on passion,’ and I ATE it up!” A third comment read, “I’m happy to report that I enjoyed S4 Part 1. There’s a solid conflict and relationship development. Even the secondary plotlines are engaging and drive character development.”

However, not all reactions were glowing. Some viewers compared the show to Heated Rivalry, with one Reddit user noting, “This season so far is better than Season 3, but my fear that it will suffer greatly by comparison to Heated Rivalry has fully come to pass. The whole show seems silly when we’ve seen the nuance and acting in HR.”

Another wrote, “I loved the scenes between Benedict and Sophie, but the rest of it is very meh. Too many sideplots as usual. Heated Rivalry has spoiled me.”