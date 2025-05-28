'Harry and Meghan from Temu': Brooklyn Beckham's declaration of love for wife Nicola Peltz backfires amid family feud

Fans may never know the real reason behind David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's first born, Brooklyn Beckham choosing to alienate himself from his parents, evidently choosing wife Nicola Peltz's side over and over again — but one thing's for sure, the crack in the Beckham clan seems to be turning increasingly finite by the minute. Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham; Victoria and David Beckham

The latest development is a clip of Brooklyn and Nicola, shared by the former, riding through the streets of LA in a bright red Ducati. The caption to Brooklyn's post read, "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby❤️❤️".

Now though this caption doesn't refer to David and Victoria, given the very evidently tense atmosphere surrounding the family dynamic — mind you Brooklyn and Nicola were both absent from David's 50th gala birthday celebrations earlier this month — but fans (of the OG Beckhams) are pretty convinced about this one being a double whammy, both a declaration of love for his wife, as well as a denouncement of his parents.

And no one's chill with that.

Comments siding with the OG Beckham fam read: "When you order Harry and Megan from temu", "Without Beckham you are nothing baby", "Don’t forget your beautiful parents who will always love you unconditionally", "If your last name wasn’t Beckham she wouldn’t have looked twice at you. If her parents weren’t billionaires just ordinary working class folk and you really had to make a choice, you’d choose your parents", "Bro forgot where he got his money and fame from 😂", "Real love doesn't make you choose. Why can't you love your wife AND your family 🤷‍♀️" and "He’s in love with her, she’s in love with herself" to quote a few.

Do you think Brooklyn is just crazy in love — or does it feel like an ultimatum-esque situation?