Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz dish out marriage advice amid family feud with David and Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham taking on his OG family — and by that we mean his parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham — has been making the news for a while now. The bone of contention in this regard, happens to be him, loudly and proudly at that, 'choosing' his wife of 3 years, Nicola Peltz Beckham, over them. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are dishing out marriage advice amid ongoing feud with family

What started as reports of the two Beckham ladies not seeing eye to eye on certain matters, has now spiraled into a very public, full-fledged family feud, with the remaining Beckham siblings seemingly siding with their parents. More recently, reports emerged of how Victoria allegedly hijacked what should have been Brooklyn and Nicola's first dance as a married couple at their wedding, leaving the bride in tears.

While one would assume it may be tough for Brooklyn to try and pick a side between his mother and wife, he seems to have entirely devoted himself to the latter. The couple appear on the cover of the latest Glamour mag edition and while they're at it, dish out some marriage advice and wedding hacks.

Nicola for instance recalls, "Someone gave us this advice, and I'm so glad we listened. Take a moment during (your wedding) day just for the two of you. Step away, breathe, be together. Those were my favorite moments...Weddings can be intense, especially when you're busy making sure everyone else is having fun. That little break reminded us what it's really about: us".

In the same breath, Brooklyn chimes in, saying, "After the ceremony, find time to disappear for a second. We took a quick drive, just the two of us. It was perfect". And for the long run? "Love each other, be honest and always protect one another. I had our vows tattooed on me", he shares.

Brooklyn and Nicola first met each other at Coachella 2017, an encounter which left Beckham Jr. feeling "instantly drawn" to his future wife. As for Nicola, she had "never felt that before" for anyone, describing the experience as "(a) calm feeling, a sense of safety that takes over your whole body". The two dated for a few years before tying the knot on April 9, 2022.

Coming back to the family feud, are you team Beckham or Beckham?