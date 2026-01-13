Popular Korean band BTS has officially announced their long-awaited return to the global stage. On January 13, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that the group will embark on a massive world tour spanning 2026 and 2027, marking their first full-scale tour since their military hiatus. This exciting news comes just weeks before the release of their fifth studio album, scheduled for March 20, 2026. BTS announces it’s 2026 world tour: Here is all you need to know

The tour will kick off in South Korea with three consecutive stadium shows in Goyang from April 9 to April 12, serving as a symbolic and emotional starting point for the group on home soil. From there, BTS will launch a truly global run, performing in major cities across Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Some of the highly anticipated cities on the itinerary include Tokyo, Las Vegas, Madrid, London, Paris, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Lima, and Santiago.

The tour is currently scheduled to conclude on March 13, 2027, in Manila, but additional dates and cities are expected to be announced in the coming months.

While India has not been included in the initial list of tour stops, anticipation among Indian fans is particularly high this time, with many closely tracking future announcements.

Key highlights of the world tour

The tour will feature a 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, aimed at creating a fully immersive concert experience and allowing higher audience capacity at venues. With 79 shows planned, it is set to become the most extensive global tour ever undertaken by a South Korean artist.

About the band

Also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.