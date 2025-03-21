BTS’ J-Hope just dropped his single Mona Lisa's teaser trailer; watch an exciting fan cam preview before the launch!

BTS' J-Hope is making waves again, teasing his upcoming solo single Mona Lisa with an exciting sneak peek. Just yesterday, fans were have treated to a 30-second teaser continuing the fine art-inspired theme that has everyone buzzing with excitement. The teaser gives an extended look at the song's smooth R&B vibes, building on the nine-second sample shared previously on Big Hit's socials. BTS’ J-Hope drops Mona Lisa

In the teaser, Hobi sits pensively on a long white bench in an art gallery with white walls and minimal distractions. His outfit is a combination of acid-washed jeans, black-heeled boots, a leather jacket, and a baseball cap — giving off a mix of laid-back confidence and edgy style. Hobi looks around to face a series of five photographs of a woman in various profiles; these images are caught in the wind, creating an almost surreal atmosphere. The teaser remains silent, adding to the tension until the moment an unseen hand smears white paint across Hobi's face, followed by the appearance of the song's title.

Fans on social media couldn't help but share their excitement, with comments pouring in to show their support for Hobi and his latest artistic endeavour. “We are SAT,” one fan declared. Another chimed in, “J-Hope dropping Mona Lisa tomorrow is like finding out your favourite painting can rap.” Many others echoed similar sentiments, praising Hobi for his hard work and undeniable talent. “HOBI IS KILLING IT. I’m so proud of him and hope he continues to get the recognition he deserves because he’s one of the hardest-working artists out there,” one fan wrote. “He does it all with so much love and his beautiful smile.”

The teaser comes just days after J-Hope performed Mona Lisa in front of an ecstatic crowd at a sold-out show in Brooklyn, New York where fans went wild over the live performance. “This is one of the reasons why BTS is such a huge success,” commented a fan. “He’s giving his 100% right there on stage. He may not be singing/rapping live, but he's putting on an amazing show and it’s clear that he’s a talented performer. I’ve always had huge respect for these guys, and I hope they have successful solo careers as well.”

According to a statement from Hobi’s label, Big Hit, the track is described as exuding his “smooth, laid-back charm” while expanding his musical range. “It solidifies his status as one of the most dynamic and sought-after global artists,” the label said, emphasising that the release is a love ballad that celebrates the unique beauty of an individual. The track draws inspiration from the iconic painting Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, comparing the subject's timeless beauty to the way one is drawn to the distinctive qualities that make each person special. This single follows Hobi’s recent digital release with Miguel, Sweet Dreams, which is already making waves in the industry.