BTS' J-Hope opens up about band's reunion post military conscription: ‘We will quickly get together and…’

BTS fans, better known as ARMY, might just be the most patient fanbase in K-pop history. For years, the world-renowned septet has been delighting audiences with their music, choreography, and heartfelt messages. But recently, with a few of the members off on their military enlistments, fans have been eagerly awaiting the moment when all seven members — RM, Suga, V, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin, and J-Hope — reunite on stage and in the studio once again. BTS

Now, J-Hope himself has offered a sneak peek into what that reunion might look like. In a recent clip from his upcoming interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, which Teen Vogue premiered on April 28, the Chicken Noodle Soup star shared his thoughts on the future of BTS as the members finish up their military service.

J-Hope is clearly excited about the upcoming months, especially with his fellow members wrapping up their military duties. “I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service,” J-Hope shared, hinting that the band’s full comeback is just around the corner. And when the final five members – RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook – complete their enlistment, J-Hope believes that the BTS reunion will come together quickly. “We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future,” he said, sounding eager to dive back into the group’s shared creative energy. “I think it’s going to be a massive energy.”

A new era for BTS

While J-Hope’s excitement is contagious, he also reflected on how much BTS has grown individually over the past few years. Each member has used their time apart to work on their own music, release solo projects, and refine their personal identities as artists. And J-Hope believes that this individuality will bring something special to BTS when they reunite.

“I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us work on their own music, come out with their solo projects, and do their own thing,” J-Hope explained. “The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS.” It’s clear that Hobi sees the reunion not just as a return to old habits, but as an exciting opportunity for the group to combine their newfound experiences into something even more spectacular. As for what the reunion will look like? J-Hope admits he’s just as curious as the fans. “I’m curious to see how it’ll look like,” he said, leaving fans with even more excitement about what’s to come when BTS officially reassembles.

J-Hope was the second BTS member to be discharged from the military after Jin, and with the rest of the group expected to return in the coming months, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter of BTS's journey. For now, the rapper is on tour with Hope on the Stage which kicked off on February 28 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. The tour will end in June.