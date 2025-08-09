BTS' Jhope's sister Jung Ji-woo hits back at trolls commenting on her alleged miscarriage: ‘Show some respect..’

Living in the public eye is no easy feat, and it’s even more challenging when you’re related to one of the biggest stars in the world. For BTS member J-Hope’s sister, Jung Ji-woo, the scrutiny hasn’t just been intense, it has crossed deeply personal boundaries. BTS' Jhope with sister Jung Ji-woo

Jung Ji-woo recently took a strong stand against trolls, publicly calling out those who have been spreading false rumours about her pregnancy — and even speculating about a miscarriage. Posting on Instagram, she shared screenshots of offensive comments questioning why she had “no baby bump” despite wearing fitted clothes, and prying into her personal life.

She clarified that she and her husband are indeed trying for a baby, but stressed there is “nothing to share yet.” Expressing shock at the brazenness of strangers, Ji-woo said: “Was about to reply, but the comment disappeared. We’re trying for a baby, but there’s nothing to share yet. Still, I’m honestly shocked that someone I don’t even know could ask such a personal and inappropriate question about our private life. Even my close friends wouldn’t go there.”

Her frustration didn’t end there. Addressing the swirl of baseless gossip, she questioned how such claims even started: “When did I ever say ‘I'm pregnant?’ I've said nothing, but some people here are making up stories like they're confirmed facts. Now it’s gone from ‘she's pregnant' to 'she had a miscarriage’ to ‘she's out drinking?’ Seriously? I have been ignoring it because it's so far from the truth, but it is getting out of hand. Show some respect, please.”

Ji-woo, who has been married since 2021, has previously spoken openly about wanting to start a family. In a March 2025 conversation with her younger brother J-Hope, she mentioned her wish to have a baby — a moment that was met with warmth and support. J-Hope had sweetly responded, “If it’s a nephew, I anticipate having so much fun with him,” and added that he’d spoil a niece with gifts.