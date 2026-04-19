Calvin Harris spreads his charm over Mumbai on his debut India tour

Scottish DJ and record producer Calvin Harris is currently on his debut India tour, and after mesmerising the crowd in Bengaluru on Friday, his second stop came in Mumbai on Saturday. The excitement for the same was at an high for Mumbaikars, and it reflected in the thousands of people that came to watch him perform.

Calvin Harris in Mumbai(Photo: Akash Bhatnagar/HT)

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The way leading to the concert venue at Infinity Bay in Sewri did irk the viewers a little, with many complaining about the dust, infrastructure, management, and stricter regulations post the recent MDMA incident at NESCO on April 11 where two MBA students died of drug overdose. But the concerns were all subsided as soon as Calvin Harris took to stage. For two hours, the DJ got Mumbaikars dancing and grooving to his beats, playing some of his hit chartbusters.

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{{^usCountry}} The DJ started his set with Sweet Nothing, following it by introducing himself to the crowd and expressing his excitement to be there. “It's my first time in India. It's a pleasure to be here,” he said to a cheering crowd. He continued the set with the crowd pleaser, Outside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DJ started his set with Sweet Nothing, following it by introducing himself to the crowd and expressing his excitement to be there. “It's my first time in India. It's a pleasure to be here,” he said to a cheering crowd. He continued the set with the crowd pleaser, Outside. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Calvin's set boasted some of his chartbusters like This Is What You Came For, One Kiss, Release The Pressure, Blame, Eat Sleep Rave Repeat, Feel So Close, Where Have You Been, Satisfaction among others. The DJ kept the audience on their toes, making sure the energy never dipped in his whole set. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calvin's set boasted some of his chartbusters like This Is What You Came For, One Kiss, Release The Pressure, Blame, Eat Sleep Rave Repeat, Feel So Close, Where Have You Been, Satisfaction among others. The DJ kept the audience on their toes, making sure the energy never dipped in his whole set. {{/usCountry}}

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While the music was the biggest selling point of the night, the audience also got to witness visual extravagance with smoke, fire and lights bringing another layer of excitement to the act. The light show in particular sent the crowd into a trance as the open sky of Mumbai lit up with music and fanfare.

Towards the end of his set, Calvin delivered on what the audience expected by playing one of his most successful tracks, We Found Love, and the crowd couldn't stop themselves from singing it alongside him, with the voice of thousands in sync echoing through the ground.

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Calvin also ensured active participation from the crowd by making them raise and wave their hands, and even shutting the music for a bit to let the audience take over from the recorded music and sing it live. He closed his performance with Good Feeling, leaving Mumbaikars under the spell of his magic and the memory of a musical night that would linger on their mind for a long time.

Calvin Harris is on a three-city debut India tour by Sunburn and BookMyShow Live. While his first performance was in Bengaluru on April 17, he performed in Mumbai on Saturday, and will conclude the tour with his performance in Delhi tonight.

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