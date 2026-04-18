‘No challan, no shouting’: How Navi Mumbai Police handled a drunk driving situation with care

A Navi Mumbai resident is praising the local police after a potentially dangerous night turned into a lesson in compassion. After admitting to driving under the influence, the individual was stunned when officers chose to personally drive the group of men home safely rather than issuing a fine or impounding the vehicle. Snippets from a video of a cop helping out drunk Navi Mumbai residents. (Screengrab (Reddit))

A Reddit user wrote, “Navi Mumbai Police drove my car last night. Still processing what happened.”

The man explained, “I'll be honest with you all , I messed up last night. We were out celebrating, drank way more than we should have, and somehow convinced ourselves we could figure out getting home. We had the car. Nobody was thinking straight. Classic stupid decision in the making. Navi Mumbai Police stopped us. I was ready for the lecture. The challan. Maybe worse. We deserved all of it.”

What happened instead? The Reddit user posted, “One of the officers took my car keys, got in the driver's seat, and personally drove us home. His colleague followed in the police vehicle. They dropped each one of us at our doors. Made sure we got inside safely. No fines. No shouting. No making us feel like garbage even though we kinda were being garbage.”

Before leaving, however, the officer just had one piece of advice: “Don't do this again. Call someone next time.”

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“These guys didn't have to do any of this. They could've impounded the car. They could've taken us to the station. They could've just called a cab and left. Instead they spent their night making sure some drunk idiots got home safe.”

The Navi Mumbai resident thanked the officers in the Reddit post. The person wrote, “You didn't just do your job. You restored something I didn't know I'd lost, basic faith in the system actually caring about people.” He concluded his post by calling the cops “heroes”.