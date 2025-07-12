Celeb watchlist | Here's why Shweta Tripathi recommends The Last Of Us on OTT

In our weekly series, actor Shweta Tripathi reveals what has got her hooked to the Pedro Pascal-led thriller series The Last Of Us and why she recommends it to all. Shweta Tripathi recommends The Last Of Us

What I’m Watching:

A show that I'm going crazy about is The Last of Us. I mean hello, it’s Pedro Pascal and just look at him. Even Bella Ramsey for that matter.

Why I’m hooked:

The thrill of the video game, like ‘oh my god, what's going to happen’, that is what the show does to me. I'm really hooked on and season two just blew my mind. Everything from the music to the writing to the moments that they create, I am all for it.

Favourite Character:

My favourite is Pedro Pascal's character. Just the mention of his name makes you happy, especially with his looks.

Why I recommend it:

I like content that evoke emotions. When we see stories of a different world, it helps us. Anything with emotions really does the trick for me. The Last Of Us is so thrilling and every department from the music to costume and production and everything is really high up there in its level.

My viewing routine:

Generally, I do not like to watch something that's heavy duty at night. So, before going to sleep at night, I like to watch something lighter and during the day, I like to watch heavier stuff.

My binge-watch partner:

I'm a solo watcher, because as an actor it's also a homework. It's definitely entertainment but there's so much more that we take in. Otherwise, I love watching content with Malika Dua.