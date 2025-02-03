Celebs’ day out at Wankhede as India wins T20 final

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai buzzed with excitement as India faced off against England in the T20 International cricket final on Sunday, drawing in a star-studded crowd. Actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted cheering for Team India.

Actor Aamir Khan attended the match with sons Junaid and Azad.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among other notable guests.