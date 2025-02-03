Menu Explore
Celebs’ day out at Wankhede as India wins T20 final

ByNavya Sharma
Feb 03, 2025 02:51 PM IST

The stands at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium were packed with stars as India and England battled it out at the T20 International cricket final on Sunday. 

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai buzzed with excitement as India faced off against England in the T20 International cricket final on Sunday, drawing in a star-studded crowd.

Actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted cheering for Team India.
Actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted cheering for Team India.

Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were spotted in the corporate box, fully immersed in the thrilling match.

Actor Aamir Khan attended the match with sons Junaid and Azad.
Actor Aamir Khan attended the match with sons Junaid and Azad.

Also present at the match was actor Aamir Khan, accompanied by his sons Junaid and Azad.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among other notable guests.

