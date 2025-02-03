Celebs’ day out at Wankhede as India wins T20 final
Feb 03, 2025 02:51 PM IST
The stands at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium were packed with stars as India and England battled it out at the T20 International cricket final on Sunday.
Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were spotted in the corporate box, fully immersed in the thrilling match.
Also present at the match was actor Aamir Khan, accompanied by his sons Junaid and Azad.
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among other notable guests.
