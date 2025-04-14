'Tum acche baap hote toh...': Fans call out Rajeev Sen for sympathy-mongering amid fallout with Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's separation saga, unfortunately has spanned a longer time than their actual short-lived marriage. Actor Charu on her end, has been rather transparent when it comes to her ordeals in contending with life post-separation, especially raising her child, on her own terms and her own steam. Rajeev Sen with daughter Ziana; Charu Asopa with daughter Ziana(Photos: Instagram/rajeevsen9, asopacharu)

Earlier this month, news broke of her having moved out of Mumbai, back to her family in Bikaner, to build her clothing business and simultaneously focus on her and Rajeev's 3-year-old daughter Ziana. Speaking to HT City, Charu shared that the reason she moved back home, were the high living costs in Mumbai, and her unwillingness to leave her daughter with a nanny as she shot for her projects. Speaking about Rajeev in this context, she simply said, "He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped a text informing him about my plans".

Responding to the same, Rajeev, while speaking to HT City, asserted, "Charu has mastered the art of keeping my daughter away from me. But I really feel bad for Ziana because she's the one who is losing out...When I was in Delhi for work, I called Charu to ask if I could come to Bikaner to meet Ziana, but I got no response. Now she's telling everyone 'he is most welcome to come to Bikaner and he has all the rights to meet her.' I don’t think I have any rights, sadly—especially when I’ve made the effort and got silence in return. What more can I do?" — but people aren't having any of it.

Comments slamming Rajeev for even attempting to evoke sympathy from virtual onlookers read: "Charu is going through so much. :(( Hope she stays strong", "um acche baap hote to beti ko bina papa ke rehna nahi padta😮😮😮", "Stop it Rajeev, let her live peacefully, u have brought her to this place", "Charu sahi hai wo bahut achhi upbringing de rahi hai ziana ko", " tujhse to jitna door rhe utna acha hai", "A present and loving father doesn't need such bizarre excuses. Clearly you aren't a good father", "What she can afford single handedly she did that,, nothing wrong in that... If he want his daughter in touch wid him... Make efforts, visit her..... 🙌🙌🙌" and "Kafi time se akele hi manage kar rahi hai" to quote a few.

