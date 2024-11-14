Children's Day: From Alia Bhatt to Ibrahim Ali Khan, check out unseen childhood pictures of your fav Bollywood celebs

Today, as India celebrates Children’s Day in honour of Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, there’s a special sense of excitement all around. While kids across the country are enjoying their day with nostalgic celebrations at school, there’s something else making waves today — some rare and unseen pictures of Bollywood celebrities and their kids have been shared! It’s always fun to get a glimpse behind the scenes, so here’s a chance to see these heartwarming moments. Take a look at some of these never-before-seen photos of our favourite stars as kids. Alia Bhatt and Saif Ali Khan

Deepika Padukone

Mother to her own little one now, Deepika Padukone shared these old pictures of herself back when she was a little baby, clicked by Mama Padukone.

A young Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh

Deepika's hubby Ranveer Singh has been rather busy — juggling with the success of Singham Again and his newborn daughter Dua Padukone. Take a look at these adorable images of the doting daddy as a young boy, much before he had begun to grace the screen!

Alia Bhatt

Last Mother's Day, Alia Bhatt shared the most ridiculously cute picture of herself as a baby, sitting on her mother's lap. It's impossible not to notice how much she resembles her own daughter, Raha Kapoor, with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The resemblance is striking!

Anushka Sharma

Currently vacationing in Perth, Australia, an adorable picture of Anushka Sharma with her daughter Vamika alongside her husband Virat Kohli has been making rounds on the internet. While parents and fans are careful about not revealing what the kids look like, here's a baby picture of Anushka from back in the day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

While Kareena usually has her hands full with Jeh and Taimur nowadays, seeing her as a toddler reminds everyone why she’s such a beloved figure today. Just look at that spark in her eyes! And don't miss out on the adorable pics of her sister Karisma Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor

A day before Shanaya Kapoor's birthday, her mom Maheep Kapoor shared an adorable throwback video which documented a super cute interaction between Shanaya and her actor dad, Sanjay Kapoor. The sheer cuteness of that moment is enough to make anyone go ‘aww!’

Shanaya Kapoor's childhood pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's childhood pictures are pure cuteness overload! In one particularly adorable snap, the two sisters are all smiles, radiating innocence and joy. It's impossible to look at the photo and not be struck by how alike they are, even as little girls.

Shanaya, Khushi and Jhanvi Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi with mom Sridevi

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Now these pictures of the Khan kids are absolutely adorable! Both of them have the signature Pataudi look. Whether they’re posing together or just being their little selves, their sibling bond is impossible to ignore!

We hope you enjoyed this trip down memory lane, which pictures were your favourite?