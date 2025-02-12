Chiranjeevi wants Ram Charan to have a son after Klin Kaara for legacy; gets trolled for ‘obsession with male heir’

It’s not easy being a star, because with fame comes a lot of responsibility. There are millions of eyes on you, constantly watching you, fans looking up to you. It’s important to tread carefully, because one wrong statement, or maybe a right statement taken out of context, could hamper your image for the rest of your career. Nowadays, stars in our country have PR managers, who avoid such occurrences. But every once in a while, we come across a controversial statement that takes the internet by storm. Today, the celebrity responsible for shaking up social media is Chiranjeevi (69). Chiranjeevi wants a grandson from son Ram Charan after granddaughter Klin Kaara

The Telugu actor, also known as ‘mega star’ amongst his fans, made headlines on Tuesday when he arrived at a pre-release event of Brahmanandam’s Brahma Anandams as a chief guest. During his appearance, Chiranjeevi claimed that he feels like a ladies' hostel warden because he is living with 4 granddaughters. Chiranjeevi added that he hopes his actor son Ram Charan (39), who was blessed with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in 2023, welcomes a son next to take forward their family’s legacy. The mega star stated, “I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye…”

Chiranjeevi went on to add, “I'm scared that he might have a girl again.” Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who is the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, tied the knot in 2012. They were blessed with their darling daughter Klin Kaara 11 years later. Apart from Klin Kaara, Chiranjeevi is a grandfather to Sushmita Konidela’s daughter Samara and Sreeja Konidela’s daughters Nivrati and Naviskha. Well, Chiranjeevi is being brutally trolled for his ‘sexist’ remarks on social media. One netizen and mother claimed, “Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter 😡 In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing, but not surprising - PS - I have a girl and I have heard from 100s of people to give birth to a boy next. It feels horrible when people want us to control things I can’t”, whereas another tweet read, “What’s the point of calling @KChiruTweets a Megastar or honoring him with Padma awards when his mindset is stuck in outdated gender biases? Legacy isn’t defined by gender—it’s defined by values and actions. #Chiranjeevi #LegacyRedefined.”

However, there are also some fans who came out in Chiranjeevi’s support. One such fan tweeted, “You are just misconstruing and misinterpreting what he actually meant ! Both of Chiranjeevi's daughters have daughters , Ram Charan too has a daughter...he is just longing for one grandson - nothing wrong in that ! Are you now against male child ?”

Another netizen, who isn’t a fan, shared, “I hate chiranjeevi so much but i dont find anything sexist here or misogyny … its true that he has only grand daughters whats wrong if he could wish for a grandson.”

On the work front, Ram was last seen in Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani.