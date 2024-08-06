Chitrangda Singh returns to OTT with Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Actor Chitrangda Singh last appeared on screen in the 2023 release Gaslight, alongside actors Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. Recently, a promo of her with actor Akshay Kumar for a cameo in the upcoming film Khel Khel Mein got her fans excited. And now, we have learnt that the actor’s next acting project is a web show with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. Chitrangda Singh returns to OTT with Neeraj Pandey's show

Chitrangda Singh teams up with Neeraj Pandey

Confirming the same to us, Singh reveals, “I am offered many OTT projects, but I feel hesitant in committing to something that is half-baked, especially when it comes to web. It’s a longer format and needs unbelievable writing. So, now I am doing Khakee: The Bengal Chapter with Neeraj Pandey. We are shooting that, and I am quite excited about it. I am about to sign a film and get back to the commercial space as well. There is one more project in the pipeline too.”

Chitrangda on her next production venture

Over the years, the 47-year-old has been a part of memorable projects including Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Desi Boyz, Inkaar and Bob Biswas, but they have been far and few. As she credits the gap to a lack of good offers, she also shares that it led her to turn to production. “When I wasn’t getting good offers and the kind of work I wanted to do, I produced Soorma (2018). Even now, I am developing projects and hopefully, by the end of the year, we should be able to put two projects into work- a web series and a feature film,” she says.

Singh adds that the current uncertain box office scenario has made it quite challenging to be a producer, and this year’s performance of films is a testament to that. “We’ve been struggling for the last three-four years, ever since COVID passed. The pandemic derailed everything and even now, people are struggling to get back on their feet with theatre releases. It makes things all the more difficult, especially for someone like me who is a passion producer. I am not a big stalwart in the industry but doing it out of passion, and it’s harder. But I’ve been trying and only those who fight hard can survive in this industry,” she ends.