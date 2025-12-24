Christmas 2025 | Lauren Gottlieb: Spending time at the orphanage made it special

Among her cherished traditions, one ritual stands out; getting a real Christmas tree. “Going to pick one out with my family, feeling the cold air, and taking our time to find ‘the one’ is what truly makes the season begin,” she says. “The moment it’s home and the house smells like fresh pine, and our dogs curl up underneath it, it instantly puts you into the Christmas spirit.”

For actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb, the true spirit of Christmas has remained constant despite living and working across countries. “Christmas has always been a deeply magical time for me. It instantly connects me to the little girl who woke up on Christmas mornings believing in pure magic,” she shares.” Today, watching her nephews experience that same joy feels just as special. “No matter where I am in the world, the essence of Christmas stays the same, it’s that feeling of warmth, wonder, and magic that never really leaves.”

Lauren recalls a memorable Christmas when her family met Tobias Jones’ family for the first time. “They flew all the way to the U.S., and it was really special to have those two worlds come together,” she says. The experience of celebrating with a blended family left a lasting impression. “Seeing everyone in one space, sharing different customs, traditions, stories, and laughter, felt incredibly meaningful.”

In a profession that demands constant movement and discipline, Christmas offers Lauren a rare pause. This year, she celebrated with a group of girls from an orphanage in Mumbai. “Buying gifts for them, listening to their ambitions, and being part of their stories was such a blissful feeling,” she shares. “We danced, sang Christmas carols, and spent so much time together – it was such a wholesome experience,” adds Lauren.

While this year has been extremely special for Lauren as she got married in June, she asserts how some childhood traditions have evolved, but celebrating with family still remains constant. “Right now, Christmas looks very different for me, and that’s totally okay. I’m flying to Scotland with my husband TJ to meet his parents. We’re going to visit his family, and I’m so excited.”