Christopher Nolan's rereleased Interstellar outperforms Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa

BySamarth Goyal
Feb 10, 2025 06:25 PM IST

Christopher Nolan's re-released Interstellar made Rs. 10.31 crores, while Badass Ravikumar made Rs. 6.6 crore and Loveyapa made ₹4.4. crore over the weekend

In a completely unexpected turn of events, filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s re-released film Interstellar has earned more at the Indian box office ( 10.31 crore) than Himesh Reshammiya’s potboiler Badass Ravikumar ( 6.6 crore) and Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa ( 4.4 crore).

Christopher Nolan's rereleased film Interstellar has beaten both Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa at the box office in India
Christopher Nolan's rereleased film Interstellar has beaten both Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa at the box office in India

According to a report in Indian Express, the overall Hindi occupancy for Loveyapa stood at 16.35 per cent, while for Badass Ravi Kumar, it was 12.81 per cent. Interestingly, despite a poor box office performance, Badass RaviKumar is becoming one of Himesh Reshammiya’s highest-grossing films ever. As for Junaid and Khushi, the film marks their official big-screen debut.

More than a decade ago, Christopher Nolan released a film that he may not have realised would go on to become a timeless classic. Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon, was unlike any of his previous works. It seamlessly blended human emotions with sci-fi elements, crafting a narrative that was both deeply intimate and grand in scope.

The film’s cult following was evident when it was re-released worldwide in IMAX cinemas, sparking disappointment among Indian fans who were unable to watch it in the premium format due to the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Now, with Interstellar finally re-released in India, audiences have flocked to the cinemas.

According to trade websites, Interstellar, released in 2D and IMAX for a limited time in India, earned Rs. 2.72 crore on Friday, Rs. 3.77 crore on Saturday, and 3.81 crore on Sunday, bringing its total weekend earnings to Rs. 10.30 crore—one of the biggest re-release openings for an English-language film in India.

