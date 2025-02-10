Christopher Nolan's rereleased Interstellar outperforms Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa

In a completely unexpected turn of events, filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s re-released film Interstellar has earned more at the Indian box office ( ₹10.31 crore) than Himesh Reshammiya’s potboiler Badass Ravikumar ( ₹6.6 crore) and Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa ( ₹4.4 crore). Christopher Nolan's rereleased film Interstellar has beaten both Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa at the box office in India

According to a report in Indian Express, the overall Hindi occupancy for Loveyapa stood at 16.35 per cent, while for Badass Ravi Kumar, it was 12.81 per cent. Interestingly, despite a poor box office performance, Badass RaviKumar is becoming one of Himesh Reshammiya’s highest-grossing films ever. As for Junaid and Khushi, the film marks their official big-screen debut.

More than a decade ago, Christopher Nolan released a film that he may not have realised would go on to become a timeless classic. Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon, was unlike any of his previous works. It seamlessly blended human emotions with sci-fi elements, crafting a narrative that was both deeply intimate and grand in scope.

The film’s cult following was evident when it was re-released worldwide in IMAX cinemas, sparking disappointment among Indian fans who were unable to watch it in the premium format due to the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Now, with Interstellar finally re-released in India, audiences have flocked to the cinemas.

According to trade websites, Interstellar, released in 2D and IMAX for a limited time in India, earned Rs. 2.72 crore on Friday, Rs. 3.77 crore on Saturday, and ₹3.81 crore on Sunday, bringing its total weekend earnings to Rs. 10.30 crore—one of the biggest re-release openings for an English-language film in India.