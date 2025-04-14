Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet pack on the PDA at Charli XCX's Coachella gig, but fans say, 'she likes him TOO much'

Day 2 at Coachella was a 'bratty' affair with Charli XCX taking the stage for a sundowner set. As expected she took the Indio grounds by storm but something competing for serious virtual attention was Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's can't-keep-my-hands-to-myself PDA. Ditching the OTT Coachella aesthetic for a chic and chill white-on-white all-American look, Kylie looked like she was there for an uncomplicated evening. Timothee too definitely looked like he was trying to fly under the radar. The two could be seen standing cuddled up, as Kylie occasionally swung back to give him a peck on the cheek and snuggle up to him. Timothee too reciprocated...sort of, tapping his hands on and around her waist. But, that's about it. And if their viral Wimbledon exchange (if we can call it that, given the actor was basically unresponsive to the beauty mogul's doe-eyed advances) has taught us anything, the internet is very, very interested in this seemingly lopsided dynamic. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner pack on the PDA at Coachella: Fans dissect their dynamic(Photos: X)

Fans, neutrals and haters alike, seem to have the same takeaway — 'he's just not that into you!'. Comments expressing this read: "Why is she always the one forcing a kiss? Another incident proving she is more into him", "She’s always on him, putting the moves on", "He seems so bored 🤦", "His just not that in to you, you deserve better #justsaying", "he makes me uncomfy my little kylie queen right there is out there tryna vibe and she’s like oh okayy.. ur not gonna dance 🙃😐 & vibe w me… ur gonna make me seem awkward rn", "She’s trying to have fun and he’s just there 🤨" and "I feel bad por Kylie tbh, he always look like he doesn't wanna be there" and "She trying very hard to maintain the relationship".

An obvious domino effect of this was the dissection of Timothee's public presence in himself. Comments picking him apart read: "Why is he dressed like a school boi😭", "Still don't see the fire in him", "He actually touched her , congratulations 🎊 👏🏼 💐 🥳 😂", "He doesn’t know how to party", "That guy looks like 12" and "He never looks like he wants to be where he is".

So, is Timothee just not that into Kylie or is the internet wilding?