Crazy Rich Asians is getting a sequel: All you need to know about everyone's favourite in-flight watch

Rachel Chu and Nick Young's whirlwind, fairytale romance lives rent free in our heads, even after almost a decade, probably because it wasn't just the luxe scenery and the obvious excitement of marrying into a modern-day royalty adjacent family — it was riddled with real issues which the star-crossed lovers tackled together, their love beautifully triumphing in the end. In the same breath, the film wasn't a hard watch, the honest performances and bubbling comic relief keeping things smooth and light. Crazy Rich Asians is getting a sequel: Here's all you need to know(Photos: X)

Crazy Rich Asians hit theatres in 2018 and has over the years minted itself as a chic, feel-good watch, many keep going back to due to its rather high re-watch value — especially when stranded on a flight mid-air! For all the OG loyalists then, a sequel is finally, FINALLY on the way. But with a twist.

During the screening for Another Simple Favor, Henry confirmed that a sequel was indeed in the works. Now while everyone assumed this to be a film sequel, director Jon M Chu has clarified that the next stop on the Crazy Rich Asians train will be a series, not a movie. The plot of the first film follows Constance's Rachel, a professor, dating a man named Nick (played by Henry) and looking forward to meeting his family. However, she is shaken up when she learns that Nick belongs to one of the richest families in the country.

The second film, as per a Cosmopolitan report, will follow Rachel through China as she reconnects with her biological father. Both Constance and Henry will be reprising their roles, as will Michelle Yeoh, who played the delightfully intimidating Eleanor. The inspiration for the core plot will be drawn from Kevin Kwan’s trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems. Production is set to go on floors later this year.

BRB, we're already dreaming of hitting play on the sequel on our next international flight!