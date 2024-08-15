Cyberman to raise awareness of cyber crimes; to begin shooting in February 2025

Cybercrime is a dangerous threat in today's digital age, with hundreds of people falling victim to cyber fraud. They have lost their money to sophisticated online scams that are run by an extensive network of cyber criminals. However, years ago, when Manish Goel got scammed, he refused to become a victim and took it upon himself to catch the criminals. After months of relentless effort, he brought the perpetrators to justice and is known as ‘Cyberman’ today. (Left to right) Zakir Hussain, Mansi Chaurasia, Manish Goel, Rakesh Shrivastava, Khalid Kidwai and Ashley Melendez(Photos: HTCS)

Inspired by Goel's life, a Hindi feature film, titled Cyberman, will begin shooting, produced by Wellgrade Studios Pvt Ltd, along with Khalid Kidwai and Manish Goel.

An official announcement and poster were released in Mumbai recently. The film will begin shooting in February 2025 across several locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bengaluru.

Making their debut will be Miss Global winner Ashley Meléndez from Puerto Rico and Miss Global India Mansi Chaurasia. The cast will include actor Zakir Hussain, along with other notable artists. It is written and directed by Rakesh Shrivastava.

Highlighting the prevalence of cyber fraud, Kidwai says, “One in every four people in India falls victim to cyber scams. This film is being made to raise awareness among the public. I met Miss Global Ashley in Dubai, and it struck me that she should be introduced to Bollywood.”

Srivastava added, “Ashley, a Spanish beauty, is a very talented actress. She is quickly learning Hindi, and I hope she will be able to dub her dialogues herself. Manish Goel, who hails from Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), is the co-producer and this film will tell his story. It is a thriller with a strong message.”