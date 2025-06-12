Did Dakota Johnson get matching manicures with her dog Tokyo?

Dakota Johnson just knows how to give us a moment. And just know that it takes a lot for something to top the hilarious (and lowkey steamy!) interviews she's been giving with her Materialists gang, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. But Tokyo seems to have trumped them all. Dakota Johnson has matching nails with her little doggo!(Photos: X)

The actor, 35, recently appeared on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang, for, well, a casual hang and chuckling convo. Accompanying her was her new furry bestie, her dog Tokyo.

With Tokyo on her lap, Dakota suddenly whipped up her hand and excitedly shared, "Look at my nails. I have a French manicure, very not me. But Tokyo has one. I though it'd be funny if we (matched) had the same nails".

So did Dakota actually take Tokyo to a nail bar to get those paws tinted? Not really. "I think it's because she has a calcium deficiency. But she has a little, natural French tip", the actor clarified.

So how did Tokyo waltz into Dakota's life? The actor shared, "We rescued her on Saturday from the Santa Barbara pound. I didn't plan on it". It of course hasn't been long, but she seems pretty besotted with her new fur baby: "She's a performe. Honestly, she has come alive on camera. She normally hides in the back of her crate. She's really timid. And now she's like, here I am", Dakota quipped.

Believably, Dakota has always been a dog person. The actor lost her 17-year old dog, Zepplin, last December. After that, she understandably felt that it was going to be a while before she came around to having another dog. But with Tokyo, it was clearly love at first sight: "But then I saw her, and she's an angel!", she exclaimed.

Coming back to Materialists, the film will be hitting theatres on June 13.