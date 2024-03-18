Daniel Sloss: Crossing road in India was a living nightmare

Daniel Sloss fell in love with the smell, warmth, flavours and chaos of India when he visited the country for shows last year. And the Scottish comedian reveals that is the reason he is back in the country for an eight-city tour. Daniel Sloss performed in Delhi last weekend

After performing sold out audiences in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru last year, he will be travelling to cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata -- for his shows.

“I am super excited to be back in India. To say it is a dream come true would be a lie. When I started comedy, I never thought that I would be performing in India for a second time,” he tells us.

Looking back at his first trip to the country, he says, “It was amazing, but it was short. We were there for three days. Doing shoes was also wonderful. I thought language would be a problem, accent would be an issue and maybe people will misunderstand the references. But I was proved wrong”.

In Bengaluru, he was discouraged to leave the hotel, and he is glad he didn’t go with it as he got to experience the country. And the memories are still fresh in his mind.

“I was like I will go out because I didn’t come to India to sit in a hotel room. We went for a walk, and people were staring at us, maybe because we were white or because we were famous. But they were friendly stares,” he admits.

Getting nostalgic, he shares, “Well, crossing the road was a living nightmare. I don’t know how you do it. And the food was unbelievable. I tried Vada pao in Mumbai, which is my favourite. The ln Pani puri. This time around, I want to try all the curries. I want to try all the freshly made breads and stuff to dip them. I think people in India have perfected that art,” he says.

That’s not all. The comedian wants to foster a stronger bond and work with Indian comedians.

“I have seen comedians perform in India. I love Vir Das. I have worked with some Indian comedians and I would love to work with them again,” he ends.