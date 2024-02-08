Darshan Jariwala on resigning as Vice President: I didn’t want CINTAA to be dragged and harassed in my personal case

Veteran actor Darshan Jariwala has stepped down from his position as the Vice President of the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) amidst allegations leveled against him by a woman. The accusations involve claims of marriage, impregnation, and abandonment, prompting Jariwala to address the issue publicly. Speaking exclusively to HT City, Jariwala assertes, “I am fighting a legal case, I have filed for defamation. CINTAA had nothing to do with my personal case, but because they were also being named and harassed unnecessarily, I myself decided that I will step down from my post and fight my case alone. I would not like them to be unnecessarily tagged, just like I am being unnecessarily maligned without any basis.” Darshan Jariwala on resigning from CINTAA

Denying the allegations, he emphasises, “There are some false complaints that have been filed against me jiske baare mai mujhe kisi ne kuch bola bhi nahi hai. The allegations on the internet are rubbish so I am proceeding legally. Let the truth come out. This has been going on for around 1-2 months. The attacks are becoming more and more virulent, without listening to my side. I have not reacted on social media, and have taken legal steps because that is the correct way to go about it.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Expressing his concern over CINTAA’s involvement in the matter, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani (2009) states, “CINTAA even gave a clean chit to me back in December in an insta post and mentioned several times that this is a personal issue. They themselves might file for defamation if this goes above the head. So, I am not liking that the lady is dragging them in between and tarnishing their image.”

Refusing to succumb to social media trials, the 65-year-old affirms, “The negativity doesn’t affect me because I know the truth about myself. I will not join the kangaroo courts being conducted over social media.”

Looking ahead, Jariwala expresses his desire to continue contributing to CINTAA’s welfare once the current matter is resolved, stating, “Every 3 years there is a new committee coming. Once I deal with the matter on hand, I would definitely want to work for the welfare of the association.”