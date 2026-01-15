Deepak Tijori files cheating case over ₹2.5 lakh fraud

Actor Deepak Tijori has filed a cheating case at Bangur Nagar police station against two women who allegedly promised funding support for his upcoming film and subsequently took ₹2.5 lakh from him. Actor Deepak Tijori

The police reported that the two suspects claimed to be associated with prominent entertainment companies and assured Tijori that they would arrange a “letter of interest” (LOI) within a week. However, after receiving the money, they allegedly stopped responding to his calls.

Tijori, a resident of Goregaon (west) with his family, has been working in the Hindi film industry since 1990 as an actor, director, and producer. He alleges that the fraud occurred in February 2025 when he was seeking investors to raise ₹25 crore for the production of a film.

Tijori approached Bangur Nagar police station last month. After verification, police registered an FIR under sections 316(2), 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Kavita and Fauzia. Further investigation is underway, a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station said.

The suspects have been identified as Kavita and Fauzia. Both allegedly claimed to be associates of separate, prominent entertainment firms in Mumbai.

How did Deepak get scammed? Reports suggest, Deepak Tijori had been working on his new film Tom, Dick and Mary since December 2024 and was looking for investors. A friend introduced him to Kavita Cooper, who claimed to be with T-Series, and she offered to help secure funding.



The Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar actor shared project details with Kavita, who promised to back his film and boasted about her Zee Network and media industry connections. But things took a turn when Tijori discovered Kavita had actually resigned from T-Series.