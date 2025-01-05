Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: Times Dua Padukone Singh’s mommy played a mother onscreen, winning hearts

One of Bollywood’s most adored divas, Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 39th birthday today on January 5, 2025. Over the years, the actor has won us over time and again with the different characters she portrayed onscreen. May it be Shantipriya in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007) or Dr Naina Talwar opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). But currently, Deepika is busy enjoying the most special role that real life could have offered her— doting mother to her and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua Padukone Singh. Well, as Deepika celebrates her first birthday as a mother today, let’s revisit the times she made us fall in love as a mommy onscreen. Deepika Padukone slaying as a mother onscreen

Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

The most recent in the list is Deepika Padukone’s biggest release of 2024. In Nag Ashwin’s Telugu epic sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, the actor portrayed the role of a lab subject called SUM-80 aka Sumathi. She is the prophesied mother of Kalki, Vishnu's 10th and final avatar. Interestingly, Deepika was pregnant with her daughter Dua Padukone Singh when she was shooting this film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan

Jawan (2023)

When fans witnessed Deepika’s hotness in the party anthem Besharam Rang from Pathaan (2023), they couldn’t get enough. Meanwhile, her co-star Shah Rukh Khan wondered if she would agree to play the role of a mother in his next film Jawan (2023). Well, Deepika did agree and ended up becoming one of the biggest highlights of the film— Aishwarya Rathore, SRK’s onscreen wife and the mother of his son, which was also portrayed by Shah Rukh. The cameo was short, but left a deep impact

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022)

This one is still up for debate. Till date, many members of the audience are convinced that Deepika played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s onscreen mother in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). It was a blink-and-miss appearance, but many netizens managed to record the scene and shared the clip in slow-motion on social media after the film released digitally. Fans are now waiting for confirmation from the second film in the trilogy, Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev, which will release in 2026. So far, director Ayan Mukerji has neither confirmed nor denied Deepika’s role in Brahmāstra. Let’s wait and watch what happens

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

In 2015, Deepika portrayed the role of a mother for the first time in her career. She also gave us one of her most memorable performances when she ruled the screen as Mastani, opposite Ranveer, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. In one particular scene, Deepika left the audience with goosebumps as she fought soldiers, with a sword in one hand and her son in another. It was epic! Her chemistry with Ranveer, on the other hand, is one for Bollywood’s history books. Truly iconic

Well, Dua has her binge-watch list ready for when she’s all grown up, to witness her mother in action with these masterpieces. We wish Deepika a very happy birthday!