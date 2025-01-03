Deepika and Ranbir’s old pics go viral as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-releases; fans gush over ‘effortless chemistry’

Years before collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor on the 2022 film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji gave the actor one of his most iconic movies ever. We are talking about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), which made its place in the pages of Indian cinema’s history as a cult classic. Also starring Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in unforgettable roles, the coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama returned to theatres today, giving audiences a big hit of nostalgia. Well, with nostalgia came a realisation of how Deepika and Ranbir are one of the most natural and effortless jodis of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Soon after the audience rushed to their nearest cinema halls to catch a show of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s re-release today, Deepika and Ranbir’s throwback pictures went viral on social media. Some of these precious memories were captured on set, behind the scenes, whereas other viral snaps include Deepika and Ranbir’s candid moments from the film’s promotions. If you thought Dr Naina Talwar and Kabir Thapar aka Bunny were a gorgeous pair in the film, these photographs will make you reconsider. That’s because Deepika and Ranbir look like magic together, giving Naina and Bunny some serious competition.

After seeing these throwback snaps of Deepika and Ranbir, a social media user gushed, “💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 The one & only The OG. Sasti copies of this chemistry will come & go! Ayan Mukherji’s best on-screen magic!,” whereas another fan agreed, writing, “Yes their chemistry is effortless. Ranbir and Deepika will naturally sync and create magic together. I don't know what it is. There is just something 🤭✨.” Another Reddit user claimed, “The OG prince and princess of Bollywood,” while a nasty comment read, “Someone please help me understand how ayan went from deepika to alia in brahmrastra?”

Well, Deepika and Ranbir’s jodi is truly wholesome. We are so ready for a reunion! So come on, put your manifestation powers to use.