'Deepika had no idea about JNU politics': Vivek Agnihotri says Deepika Padukone was misled by her PR

Deepika Padukone's 2020 release Chhapaak, was a daring venture in itself, bringing to the silver screen, the very harrowing yet equally inspiring story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Sadly but, any and all merit of the film was completely overshadowed by the JNU fiasco the actor got herself involved in, shortly before the film's release. Vivek Agnihotri revisits Deepika Padukone's JNU fiasco

Now when we speak of the overlap between Bollywood and politics, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is a consistently recurring name. And he has quite the take to share when it comes to Deepika's JNU fiasco. As per a PTI report, during a recent chat with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Vivek says that the backlash Deepika's short visit to JNU received, was actually not her fault at all.

Now before you raise your eyebrows, Vivek essentially referred to the actor as having been politically unaware at the time, especially when it came to understanding the scape of JNU politics.

"I can guarantee that Deepika had no idea about JNU politics when she went there...It’s not about being dumb. Her PR must’ve told her that this is a good opportunity to promote your film, because the university is associated with politics, and the film is also political. If she had known, she wouldn’t have come...You play with fire, you get burned".

Not wanting to stoke any extra drama, Vivek was also quick to clarify that he in no way, finds Deepika to be "dumb" — "I don’t know her personally, so I don’t know what ideology she aligns with. I do know that she is a very smart and intelligent woman. Had she known that this is a politically sensitive place and that it might impact her career, she would’ve definitely not gone. During film promotions, there are too many voices telling stars what to do and who to speak to. Her PR was mistaken, they thought it was an event. But it wasn’t an event. Bigger fish than her have been fried for getting involved in politics".

